Japan's propaganda campaign against China's legitimate operation will never succeed: MND responds to Japan's continuous tracking and monitoring of CTG Liaoning training

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 09, 2026 07:10 PM

Currently, PLANS Liaoning Carrier Task Group (CTG Liaoning) is conducting training in relevant waters of the Western Pacific as planned. The operation is not targeted at any specific country or entity. It aims to enhance the combat capabilities of the CTG through far-seas training. The Chinese side responded to multiple ...