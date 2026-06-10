Tour of multinational delegation launched in Tianjin

Members of a multinational delegation visit the Tianjin Museum in north China's Tianjin, on June 9, 2026. A tour of a multinational delegation was recently launched in Tianjin, highlighting China's progress in human rights and how the development has improved people's lives. (Photo: Xinhua)

A member of a multinational delegation (R) talks with an African student studying at the Luban Workshop of the Tianjin Light Industry Vocational Technical College in north China's Tianjin, on June 8, 2026. A tour of a multinational delegation was recently launched in Tianjin, highlighting China's progress in human rights and how the development has improved people's lives. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of a multinational delegation watch students making Chinese knots at the Tianjin Light Industry Vocational Technical College in north China's Tianjin, on June 8, 2026. A tour of a multinational delegation was recently launched in Tianjin, highlighting China's progress in human rights and how the development has improved people's lives. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of a multinational delegation visit a smart zero-carbon terminal of Tianjin Port in north China's Tianjin, on June 7, 2026. A tour of a multinational delegation was recently launched in Tianjin, highlighting China's progress in human rights and how the development has improved people's lives. (Photo: Xinhua)