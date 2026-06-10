National college entrance exam concludes in parts of China

Family members wait at a national college entrance exam site in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students celebrate after the national college entrance exam in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students celebrate after the national college entrance exam in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A student is greeted with colored ribbons after the national college entrance exam in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, June 9, 2026. China's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, began on June 7 this year. The exam in some regions has ended on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)