PHOTO / CHINA
Sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in China's Hebei
By Xinhua Published: Jun 10, 2026 08:54 AM
An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)