Sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in China's Hebei

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the scenery of a sea of clouds at Xinglong Mountain scenic spot in Chengde City, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo: Xinhua)