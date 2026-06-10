Sri Lanka inspects over 70,000 premises in nationwide dengue control drive

A health personnel carries out fogging operations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 8, 2026. Sri Lankan health authorities inspected more than 70,000 premises on the first day of a three-day national dengue mosquito control program that started on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media said on Tuesday. Sri Lanka has reported 36,168 dengue cases so far this year, with 20 deaths, according to the ministry. (Photo: Xinhua)

Health officials inspect a potential mosquito breeding site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 8, 2026. Sri Lankan health authorities inspected more than 70,000 premises on the first day of a three-day national dengue mosquito control program that started on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media said on Tuesday. Sri Lanka has reported 36,168 dengue cases so far this year, with 20 deaths, according to the ministry. (Photo: Xinhua)

Health officials inspect a potential mosquito breeding site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 8, 2026. Sri Lankan health authorities inspected more than 70,000 premises on the first day of a three-day national dengue mosquito control program that started on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media said on Tuesday. Sri Lanka has reported 36,168 dengue cases so far this year, with 20 deaths, according to the ministry. (Photo: Xinhua)

Health officials inspect a potential mosquito breeding site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 8, 2026. Sri Lankan health authorities inspected more than 70,000 premises on the first day of a three-day national dengue mosquito control program that started on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media said on Tuesday. Sri Lanka has reported 36,168 dengue cases so far this year, with 20 deaths, according to the ministry. (Photo: Xinhua)

Sri Lankan health authorities inspected more than 70,000 premises on the first day of a three-day national dengue mosquito control program that started on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media said on Tuesday.The program began on Monday in 14 districts and will continue until Wednesday, the ministry said.Kapila Kannangara, acting director of the National Dengue Control Unit, said inspection teams visited homes, schools, government institutions and other premises to identify mosquito breeding sites. The teams included officials from Medical Officer of Health offices, public health inspectors, dengue control assistants and other health workers.They worked with the armed forces, police, state institutions, non-governmental organizations, community-based groups and village committees, he said.The ministry said inspectors found many sites with dengue mosquito larvae and other potential breeding places in homes, schools and government institutions.Legal action will be taken against institutions and premises where mosquito breeding sites were found, the ministry said.Sri Lanka has reported 36,168 dengue cases so far this year, with 20 deaths, according to the ministry.