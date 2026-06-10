Sri Lanka inspects over 70,000 premises in nationwide dengue control drive

A health personnel carries out fogging operations in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 8, 2026. Sri Lankan health authorities inspected more than 70,000 premises on the first day of a three-day national dengue mosquito control program that started on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media said on Tuesday. Sri Lanka has reported 36,168 dengue cases so far this year, with 20 deaths, according to the ministry. (Photo: Xinhua)
Health officials inspect a potential mosquito breeding site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 8, 2026. Sri Lankan health authorities inspected more than 70,000 premises on the first day of a three-day national dengue mosquito control program that started on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media said on Tuesday. Sri Lanka has reported 36,168 dengue cases so far this year, with 20 deaths, according to the ministry. (Photo: Xinhua)
Health officials inspect a potential mosquito breeding site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 8, 2026. Sri Lankan health authorities inspected more than 70,000 premises on the first day of a three-day national dengue mosquito control program that started on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media said on Tuesday. Sri Lanka has reported 36,168 dengue cases so far this year, with 20 deaths, according to the ministry. (Photo: Xinhua)
Health officials inspect a potential mosquito breeding site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 8, 2026. Sri Lankan health authorities inspected more than 70,000 premises on the first day of a three-day national dengue mosquito control program that started on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media said on Tuesday. Sri Lanka has reported 36,168 dengue cases so far this year, with 20 deaths, according to the ministry. (Photo: Xinhua)