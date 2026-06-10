N China's Hengshui promotes intangible cultural heritages, boosts cultural appeal

Artist Wang Ziyong creates an inside painting work at a museum dedicated to inside paintings in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows inside painting works at a museum dedicated to inside paintings in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Photo: Xinhua)

Xu Xiaoyi, a municipal-level inheritor of the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting technique, works on a woodblock painting at the Wuqiang woodblock New Year painting museum in Wuqiang County of Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province, June 6, 2026. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 7, 2026 shows an inside painting work at a museum dedicated to inside paintings in Hengshui, north China's Hebei Province. In recent years, efforts have been made to pass on and promote the intangible cultural heritages endemic to Hengshui. Meanwhile, derivative cultural and creative products continue to reach overseas markets, which act as a carrier of the cultural appeal of Hengshui. (Photo: Xinhua)