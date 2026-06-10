PHOTO / CHINA
Art exhibition "The Brazil of Portinari" held at National Museum of China in Beijing
By Xinhua Published: Jun 10, 2026 09:20 AM
A woman visits an art exhibition titled The Brazil of Portinari at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)


A woman visits an art exhibition titled The Brazil of Portinari at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)



A woman visits an art exhibition titled The Brazil of Portinari at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)



People visit an art exhibition titled The Brazil of Portinari at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)