A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit an art exhibition titled "The Brazil of Portinari" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The exhibition showcased 56 paintings of the renowned Brazilian artist Candido Portinari. (Photo: Xinhua)