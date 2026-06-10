People visit Build Expo Cote d'Ivoire 2026 in Abidjan

Visitors attend the 2nd International Construction, Building Materials, Machinery & Technologies Exhibition (Build Expo Cote d'Ivoire 2026) at the Abidjan Exhibition Center in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits the 2nd International Construction, Building Materials, Machinery & Technologies Exhibition (Build Expo Cote d'Ivoire 2026) at the Abidjan Exhibition Center in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman visits the 2nd International Construction, Building Materials, Machinery & Technologies Exhibition (Build Expo Cote d'Ivoire 2026) at the Abidjan Exhibition Center in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)