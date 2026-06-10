Conjunction of Jupiter, Venus pictured in sky over China's Heilongjiang

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)