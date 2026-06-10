PHOTO / CHINA
Conjunction of Jupiter, Venus pictured in sky over China's Heilongjiang
By Xinhua Published: Jun 10, 2026 09:32 AM
This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


A drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)