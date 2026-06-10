Students dance during the opening event of the "Hello Nigeria" 2026 Panda Painting Interactive Experience Exhibition at the China Cultural Center in Abuja, Nigeria, on June 8, 2026. More than 200 students and teachers from six local international schools participated in the opening event on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students paint on a scroll during the opening event of the "Hello Nigeria" 2026 Panda Painting Interactive Experience Exhibition at the China Cultural Center in Abuja, Nigeria, on June 8, 2026. More than 200 students and teachers from six local international schools participated in the opening event on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students display panda-themed artworks they have created during the opening event of the "Hello Nigeria" 2026 Panda Painting Interactive Experience Exhibition at the China Cultural Center in Abuja, Nigeria, on June 8, 2026. More than 200 students and teachers from six local international schools participated in the opening event on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students choose panda-themed cultural creative products during the opening event of the "Hello Nigeria" 2026 Panda Painting Interactive Experience Exhibition at the China Cultural Center in Abuja, Nigeria, on June 8, 2026. More than 200 students and teachers from six local international schools participated in the opening event on Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)