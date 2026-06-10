Visitors enjoy themselves at Cascade Complex in Yerevan, Armenia

Visitors enjoy themselves at the Cascade Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, June 8, 2026. The Cascade Complex is a landmark in the heart of Yerevan. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the city from its top. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy themselves at the Cascade Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, June 8, 2026. The Cascade Complex is a landmark in the heart of Yerevan. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the city from its top. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy themselves at the Cascade Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, June 8, 2026. The Cascade Complex is a landmark in the heart of Yerevan. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the city from its top. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy themselves at the Cascade Complex in Yerevan, Armenia, June 8, 2026. The Cascade Complex is a landmark in the heart of Yerevan. Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of the city from its top. (Photo: Xinhua)