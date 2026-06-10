Vancouver makes final preparations to welcome global fans for 2026 FIFA World Cup

A restaurant patio decorated with FIFA World Cup tournament branding is seen along a closed street in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 9, 2026. Vancouver is making final preparations to welcome fans from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk past a newly opened official 2026 FIFA World Cup merchandise store in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 9, 2026. Vancouver is making final preparations to welcome fans from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk past a soccer-themed public art installation in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 9, 2026. Vancouver is making final preparations to welcome fans from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: Xinhua)

Soccer-themed decorations are seen above pedestrians in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 9, 2026. Vancouver is making final preparations to welcome fans from around the world for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: Xinhua)