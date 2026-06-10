Chinese vessel issues a warning to Japanese Coast Guard vessel near the Diaoyu Islands during China's maritime law-enforcement operation east of Taiwan

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 10, 2026 10:44 AM

Video footage released by the Fujian Maritime Safety Administration on Wednesday showed a Chinese vessel issuing a warning to a Japanese Coast Guard vessel in waters near China's Diaoyu Islands during China's maritime law-enforcement operation in waters east of China's Taiwan island. China launched a special maritime law-enforcement operation in ...