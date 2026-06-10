Threats of force or imposition of war will only push Iranian nuclear issue and Middle East situation into dangerous abyss: China's envoy

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 10, 2026 12:30 PM

Despite objections from China and Russia, which said the United Nations Security Council had already ended its review of the Iran nuclear issue, the UN Security Council still held a public meeting early Wednesday morning and approved a procedural measure by vote. Sun Lei, China's deputy permanent representative to the ...