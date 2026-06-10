'This is something we see as tangible outcome of the right of development': Egyptian diplomat says after touring Changan Automobile Group’s AVATR Digital Intelligence Factory in Chongqing

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 10, 2026 01:23 PM

After visiting the Changan Automobile Group’s AVATR Digital Intelligence Factory and witnessing its advanced automated and intelligent manufacturing processes in Chongqing, an Egyptian diplomat lauded the factory as "a manifestation of the right to development." He noted that promoting the right to development is "something that Egypt espouses very much," ...