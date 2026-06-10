Warsaw experiences rapid temperature drop after heat spike

Children walk through cooling mist in Warsaw, Poland, June 9, 2026. Warsaw experienced a sharp weather change on Tuesday as temperature rose high in the afternoon before rain and cold air caused a rapid temperature drop. (Photo: Xinhua)

People relax in a park in Warsaw, Poland, June 9, 2026. Warsaw experienced a sharp weather change on Tuesday as temperature rose high in the afternoon before rain and cold air caused a rapid temperature drop. (Photo: Xinhua)

People line up to enter a theater in Warsaw, Poland, June 9, 2026. Warsaw experienced a sharp weather change on Tuesday as temperature rose high in the afternoon before rain and cold air caused a rapid temperature drop. (Photo: Xinhua)

People walk in a park in Warsaw, Poland, June 9, 2026. Warsaw experienced a sharp weather change on Tuesday as temperature rose high in the afternoon before rain and cold air caused a rapid temperature drop. (Photo: Xinhua)