Prince Kung's Palace Museum launches intangible cultural heritage performance season

Actors from Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe perform at the Grand Theatre of Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The 19th "Echoes of Classics: Prince Kung's Palace Museum Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance Season" kicked off at the museum's Grand Theatre on Tuesday. Featuring three Kunqu Opera performances and three guqin concerts, the event, which runs until June 14, stages the charm of intangible cultural heritage in ancient architectural sites. (Photo: Xinhua)

Actors prepare for a performance at the Grand Theatre of Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The 19th "Echoes of Classics: Prince Kung's Palace Museum Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance Season" kicked off at the museum's Grand Theatre on Tuesday. Featuring three Kunqu Opera performances and three guqin concerts, the event, which runs until June 14, stages the charm of intangible cultural heritage in ancient architectural sites. (Photo: Xinhua)

Actors from Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe perform at the Grand Theatre of Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The 19th "Echoes of Classics: Prince Kung's Palace Museum Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance Season" kicked off at the museum's Grand Theatre on Tuesday. Featuring three Kunqu Opera performances and three guqin concerts, the event, which runs until June 14, stages the charm of intangible cultural heritage in ancient architectural sites. (Photo: Xinhua)

Actors from Shanghai Kunqu Opera Troupe perform at the Grand Theatre of Prince Kung's Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, June 9, 2026. The 19th "Echoes of Classics: Prince Kung's Palace Museum Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance Season" kicked off at the museum's Grand Theatre on Tuesday. Featuring three Kunqu Opera performances and three guqin concerts, the event, which runs until June 14, stages the charm of intangible cultural heritage in ancient architectural sites. (Photo: Xinhua)