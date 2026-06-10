Japan's draft plan to revise security documents smears China's normal military activities, misleads Japanese public, intl community to create excuses for accelerating 'remilitarization': FM

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 10, 2026 05:28 PM

Responding to a question regarding Japan's draft 2026 Defense White Paper, which references China's military development and the regional security environment, cites NATO members' plans to raise defense spending to 3.5 percent of GDP, and stresses the need for a substantial increase in defense expenditure and enhanced counterstrike capabilities, Chinese ...