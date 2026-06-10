China's way of using the digital technologies to empower vulnerable groups is amazing, says Nepali human rights advocate

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 10, 2026 06:18 PM

After visiting Chongqing's Bayu New Public Welfare Digital Talent Development Program, a politician and human rights advocate from Nepal told the Global Times that she was amazed by the program's small but inclusive projects for the most vulnerable people. She praised its efforts to leverage digital technologies to create opportunities ...