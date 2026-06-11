U.S. launches new round of attacks on Iran: Central Command

U.S. forces on Wednesday launched a new wave of strikes against multiple targets in Iran, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.



The strikes are "self-defense" measures "in response to Iran's unwarranted and continued aggression," CENTCOM said.



"We will hit them hard on our terms, on the targets that improve the environment for us to operate in, and undermine the capabilities that Iran wants to have," U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth told reporters at CENTCOM headquarters in Florida on Wednesday.



Earlier in the day, the U.S. State Department announced sanctions on 13 individuals and entities allegedly linked to the Iranian military.



The latest strikes came after U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier Wednesday that U.S. forces would continue military action against Iran following attacks launched on Tuesday, after the downing of a U.S. Army helicopter that Washington alleges was carried out by Iran on Monday.



Trump also wrote on Truth Social that Iran had "taken too long to negotiate a deal" and would have to "pay the price."

