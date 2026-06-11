Iran's main military command announces full closure of Hormuz Strait

Iran's main military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, announced early Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed to all vessels, including oil tankers and commercial ships, due to security threats in the waterway.



In a statement carried by Iranian media, the headquarters cited ongoing U.S. "malicious acts" and attacks earlier in the day on areas in Iran's southern Hormozgan province, warning that any vessel attempting to transit the strait will be targeted.

