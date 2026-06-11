Maintenance underway at offshore wind farm in Jiangsu to ensure stable power supply

A drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows maintenance workers conducting routine maintenance on a wind turbine at an offshore wind farm in Rudong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Recently, staff members have carried out maintenance of offshore wind turbines and step-up substations at two offshore wind farms, so as to ensure a stable and safe power supply during the incoming high temperature period. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows a maintenance vessel sailing at an offshore wind farm in Rudong, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows a maintenance vessel sailing at an offshore wind farm in Rudong, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows large parts replacement of a wind turbine at an offshore wind farm in Rudong, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)