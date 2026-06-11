Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that it struck and destroyed 18 U.S. "important targets" in response to fresh U.S. attacks on Iran.



The IRGC launched a drone attack on the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.



"In this wave of military drone attacks, the communications antennas and radar installations of the Fifth Fleet's Patriot system were targeted," the report said.

