Guitar-making industry thrives in Zheng'an County, SW China's Guizhou

Craftsman Zhang Weiyi works in his studio in the Guitar Culture Industry Park in Zheng'an County, Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 9, 2026. Zheng'an County has vigorously developed its guitar-making industry in recent years. It is home to 144 guitar and guitar-related accessories manufacturers and has cultivated 87 independent brands. Based on the Guitar Culture Industry Park, a whole industrial chain covering guitar design, production and sales, training and research, and cultural tourism has been established here. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the automatic guitar painting production line in Zunyi Shenqu Musical Instrument Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Zheng'an County, Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers make guitars in the workshop of Zunyi Shenqu Musical Instrument Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Zheng'an County, Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Workers make guitars in the workshop of Zunyi Shenqu Musical Instrument Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Zheng'an County, Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 9, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)