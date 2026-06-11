Ecological restoration revitalizes Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, N China's Hebei

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows a view along the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. The Shijiazhuang section of the Hutuo River is about 205 kilometers long and flows through many districts and counties of the city. It is called the "mother river" of the city. Since 2017, Shijiazhuang has implemented ecological restoration in stages along the river. Nowadays, the banks of the Hutuo River have become popular leisure destinations for local residents, while a growing number of emerging urban functions are also clustered here. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows cyclists riding by the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province. The Shijiazhuang section of the Hutuo River is about 205 kilometers long and flows through many districts and counties of the city. It is called the "mother river" of the city. Since 2017, Shijiazhuang has implemented ecological restoration in stages along the river. Nowadays, the banks of the Hutuo River have become popular leisure destinations for local residents, while a growing number of emerging urban functions are also clustered here. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a bridge crossing the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. The Shijiazhuang section of the Hutuo River is about 205 kilometers long and flows through many districts and counties of the city. It is called the "mother river" of the city. Since 2017, Shijiazhuang has implemented ecological restoration in stages along the river. Nowadays, the banks of the Hutuo River have become popular leisure destinations for local residents, while a growing number of emerging urban functions are also clustered here. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2026 shows a view along the Hutuo River in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province. The Shijiazhuang section of the Hutuo River is about 205 kilometers long and flows through many districts and counties of the city. It is called the "mother river" of the city. Since 2017, Shijiazhuang has implemented ecological restoration in stages along the river. Nowadays, the banks of the Hutuo River have become popular leisure destinations for local residents, while a growing number of emerging urban functions are also clustered here. (Photo: Xinhua)