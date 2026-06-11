Multinational delegation learns about livelihood development in southwest China

Members of a multinational delegation experience the traditional Chinese medicine at Zaozi Lane in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 8, 2026. Delegates from 11 countries visited livelihood projects on ecological conservation, cultural and creative industries, and scientific and technological innovation in Sichuan from June 7 to 9. They learned on-site about how China's development has improved people's livelihood. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of a multinational delegation visit Chengdu Film and Television City in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 8, 2026. Delegates from 11 countries visited livelihood projects on ecological conservation, cultural and creative industries, and scientific and technological innovation in Sichuan from June 7 to 9. They learned on-site about how China's development has improved people's livelihood. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of a multinational delegation interact with an intelligent dinosaur robot at Chengdu Humanoid Robot Innovation Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 8, 2026. Delegates from 11 countries visited livelihood projects on ecological conservation, cultural and creative industries, and scientific and technological innovation in Sichuan from June 7 to 9. They learned on-site about how China's development has improved people's livelihood. (Photo: Xinhua)

A member of a multinational delegation experiences tie-dye technique in southwest China's Chongqing, June 7, 2026. A group of foreign delegates and experts visited local community, wetland and enterprise in Chongqing, and learned about how China's development has improved people's livelihood. (Photo: Xinhua)