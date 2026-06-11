View of wine grape planting base at eastern foot of Helan Mountain in NW China's Ningxia

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Dulaan Holiday Wine Stroll, a wine-themed complex, at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The eastern foothill of Helan Mountain, with its dry climate and abundant sunshine, is acclaimed as a "golden zone" for grape cultivation and premium wine production. As China's largest wine region, Ningxia now has over 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of vineyards and is home to over 260 domestic and international wineries. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows an agricultural machine working at the wine grape planting base at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The eastern foothill of Helan Mountain, with its dry climate and abundant sunshine, is acclaimed as a "golden zone" for grape cultivation and premium wine production. As China's largest wine region, Ningxia now has over 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of vineyards and is home to over 260 domestic and international wineries. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows workers carrying out farming work at the wine grape planting base at the eastern foot of Helan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The eastern foothill of Helan Mountain, with its dry climate and abundant sunshine, is acclaimed as a "golden zone" for grape cultivation and premium wine production. As China's largest wine region, Ningxia now has over 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of vineyards and is home to over 260 domestic and international wineries. (Photo: Xinhua)