Scenery of grassland in Dingxi City, NW China's Gansu

This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy their leisure time at a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of a grassland in Minxian County of Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: Xinhua)