39th Kumule Festival opens in Qiqihar, China's Heilongjiang

Artists perform during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors perform during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor shows her talent during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Photo: Xinhua)

An actress is seen during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Photo: Xinhua)