Wheat harvested across China

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows farmers drying harvested wheat in Zhangzhuang Town, Yinan County of east China's Shandong Province. As of June 9, altogether 233 million Mu (15.53 million hectares) of wheat has been harvested across China, totaling 68.54 percent of the whole harvest work. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows reapers harvesting wheat in Zhangzhuang Town, Yinan County of east China's Shandong Province. As of June 9, altogether 233 million Mu (15.53 million hectares) of wheat has been harvested across China, totaling 68.54 percent of the whole harvest work. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows farmers airing harvested wheat in Pingyi County, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province. As of June 9, altogether 233 million Mu (15.53 million hectares) of wheat has been harvested across China, totaling 68.54 percent of the whole harvest work. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows a farmer loading harvested wheat on a truck in Xiwangqu Village, Qinyang City of central China's Henan Province. As of June 9, altogether 233 million Mu (15.53 million hectares) of wheat has been harvested across China, totaling 68.54 percent of the whole harvest work. (Photo: Xinhua)