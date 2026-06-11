Israeli strikes kill 18 in S. Lebanon as cross-border fighting continues

Photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the moment an Israeli airstrike hit a building in Sarba, south Lebanon. Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon killed at least 18 people and injured several others on Wednesday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency, civil defense and health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows people putting out fire after an Israeli airstrike in Sidon, south Lebanon. Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon killed at least 18 people and injured several others on Wednesday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency, civil defense and health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows people putting out fire after an Israeli airstrike in Sidon, south Lebanon. Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon killed at least 18 people and injured several others on Wednesday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency, civil defense and health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows people putting out fire after an Israeli airstrike in Sidon, south Lebanon. Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon killed at least 18 people and injured several others on Wednesday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency, civil defense and health authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon killed at least 18 people and injured several others on Wednesday, according to Lebanon's National News Agency, civil defense and health authorities.The deadliest attack occurred in Tyre District's town of Tayr Debba, killing nine people and injuring seven others, according to a preliminary toll.Hezbollah said Wednesday that it targeted gatherings of Israeli troops and vehicles in southern Lebanon's Qantara and Bayada.Meanwhile, the Israeli military said Wednesday it struck Hezbollah infrastructure sites and killed Hezbollah militants in Tyre and other areas in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours. It also confirmed that Hezbollah launched a drone toward Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon during the day, which it said was intercepted.Separately, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Wednesday that he will pursue negotiations "until the end," and that diplomacy offers the best path to restore Lebanon's sovereignty, read a presidency statement."Wars achieve no results other than losses shared by everyone," he said, calling for an end to Israeli attacks and withdrawal of Israeli forces, among others, and saying no to foreign interference in Lebanon's internal affairs.Also on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video message addressed to the Lebanese people, asking them to join Israel against Hezbollah.He claimed that Israel has killed nearly 10,000 Hezbollah militants, adding, "no matter where they are, we'll find them."The developments came after a brief Israel-Iran flare-up triggered by Israeli airstrikes on Beirut on Sunday. Despite a ceasefire reached by Israel and Lebanon in mid-April, Israel has continued near-daily strikes in Lebanon claiming targeting Hezbollah positions and weapons, while Hezbollah has launched attacks on Israeli military positions.Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said Wednesday that Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,696 people in Lebanon and injured 11,413 others.