Ancient village of She ethnic group in Fujian attracts visitors through cultural heritage preservation

A podcaster presents a She-style paper-cutting work in Banyueli Village of Xiapu County, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 10, 2026. Banyueli, an ancient village of She ethnic group, retains a cluster of well-preserved She-style houses and has several items of intangible cultural heritage. In recent years, local authorities have stepped up efforts to protect and revitalize the ancient village by promoting intangible cultural heritage and integrating cultural resources into tourism development. These efforts have attracted visitors from home and abroad, and helped protect and pass on the cultural legacy of the She ethnic group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors watch and take pictures of a She-style wedding show in Banyueli Village of Xiapu County, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 10, 2026. She-style wedding custom was inscribed on the national intangible cultural heritage list. (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors try a bamboo-stick dance in Banyueli Village of Xiapu County, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Podcasters record a video of She-style paper-cutting event in Banyueli Village of Xiapu County, Ningde City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 10, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)