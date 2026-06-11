Giant panda and its cub pictured at Shenshuping base in Sichuan, SW China

Giant panda En En and its cub are pictured at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province in June 2026. The cub was delivered at 10:31 a.m. on June 4 at the Shenshuping base. (Photo: Xinhua)

The cub of giant panda En En is pictured at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province in June 2026. The cub was delivered at 10:31 a.m. on June 4 at the Shenshuping base. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda En En and its cub are pictured at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province in June 2026. The cub was delivered at 10:31 a.m. on June 4 at the Shenshuping base. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda En En and its cub are pictured at the Shenshuping base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province in June 2026. The cub was delivered at 10:31 a.m. on June 4 at the Shenshuping base. (Photo: Xinhua)