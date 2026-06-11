Kenya marks Int'l Day for Dialogue among Civilizations with call for solidarity

People watch a performance at a thematic celebration of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations in Nairobi, Kenya, June 10, 2026. A ceremony marking the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations was held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Wednesday, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats and scholars. (Photo: Xinhua)

An attendee tries Chinese calligraphy at a thematic celebration of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations in Nairobi, Kenya, June 10, 2026. A ceremony marking the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations was held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Wednesday, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats and scholars. (Photo: Xinhua)

Zainab Hawa Bangura, director-general of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), speaks at a thematic celebration of the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations in Nairobi, Kenya, June 10, 2026. A ceremony marking the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations was held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Wednesday, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats and scholars. (Photo: Xinhua)

A ceremony marking the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations was held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Wednesday, bringing together senior government officials, diplomats and scholars.In a speech delivered by Zainab Hawa Bangura, director-general of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that while differences are often manipulated to undermine global solidarity, dialogue remains the only viable path to harmony among nations, cultures and faiths."On this second International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, we recognize the power of open communication to solve even the most intractable global challenges. When we listen, talk and connect, we replace confrontation with cooperation and tension with trust," he said.The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a China-sponsored resolution in June 2024 declaring June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan said that dialogue among civilizations forms the bedrock of cultural and people-to-people exchanges, noting that China's Global Civilization Initiative actively promotes mutual understanding and harmony among civilizations.She added that mutual learning among civilizations will generate synergy and help accelerate development across countries.According to Guo, China's four global initiatives on development, security, civilization and governance have injected stability and certainty into a volatile world, providing strategic guidance for building a community with a shared future for mankind.The event concluded with a screening of the Chinese film "Tale of the Night" as part of the Hunan Film Week in Kenya, which aims to promote cross-cultural dialogue, friendship and mutual understanding.