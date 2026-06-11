Chinese giant panda in ROK gives birth to fourth cub

This photo taken in June 2026 shows Ai Bao, a female giant panda on loan from China, and her cub in Yongin, South Korea. A female giant panda on loan from China has given birth to a cub at Everland, a theme park in Yongin, South Korea, the park said Wednesday. The cub was born at 10:53 a.m. local time on June 3 at Panda World, a giant panda habitat at Everland Zoo, weighing 171 grams. Both the cub and its mother, Ai Bao, are in good health, according to the park. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken in June 2026 shows Ai Bao, a female giant panda on loan from China, and her cub in Yongin, South Korea. A female giant panda on loan from China has given birth to a cub at Everland, a theme park in Yongin, South Korea, the park said Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken in June 2026 shows the cub of Ai Bao, a female giant panda on loan from China, in Yongin, South Korea. A female giant panda on loan from China has given birth to a cub at Everland, a theme park in Yongin, South Korea, the park said Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken in June 2026 shows the cub of Ai Bao, a female giant panda on loan from China, in Yongin, South Korea. A female giant panda on loan from China has given birth to a cub at Everland, a theme park in Yongin, South Korea, the park said Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)