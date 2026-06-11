Myanmar's Shwedagon Pagoda attracts over 3.45 mln visitors in 5 months

This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. The Shwedagon Pagoda, also known as the Golden Pagoda in Myanmar, attracted over 3.45 million visitors during the first five months of this year, U Boe Thin, a member of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees, told Xinhua on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. The Shwedagon Pagoda, also known as the Golden Pagoda in Myanmar, attracted over 3.45 million visitors during the first five months of this year, U Boe Thin, a member of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees, told Xinhua on Wednesday (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. The Shwedagon Pagoda, also known as the Golden Pagoda in Myanmar, attracted over 3.45 million visitors during the first five months of this year, U Boe Thin, a member of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees, told Xinhua on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows the scenery of Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. The Shwedagon Pagoda, also known as the Golden Pagoda in Myanmar, attracted over 3.45 million visitors during the first five months of this year, U Boe Thin, a member of the Shwedagon Pagoda Board of Trustees, told Xinhua on Wednesday. (Photo: Xinhua)