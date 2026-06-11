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People visit GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in the Netherlands
By Xinhua Published: Jun 11, 2026 09:38 AM
People visit the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)


A robotic arm is displayed during the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

A robotic arm is displayed during the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)



People visit the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)



People visit the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)