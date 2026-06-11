People visit GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in the Netherlands

People visit the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

A robotic arm is displayed during the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the GreenTech Amsterdam 2026 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, June 10, 2026. The three-day event that kicked off here Tuesday showcases the innovations in the horticulture industry. (Photo: Xinhua)