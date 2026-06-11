People dance in circles in celebration of upcoming Russia Day in St. Petersburg

People dance in circles in celebration of the upcoming Russia Day at Yusupov Garden in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 10, 2026. Russia Day marks the date when the First Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Federation adopted the Declaration of Russia's National Sovereignty in 1990. (Photo: Xinhua)

People dance in circles in celebration of the upcoming Russia Day at Yusupov Garden in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 10, 2026. Russia Day marks the date when the First Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Federation adopted the Declaration of Russia's National Sovereignty in 1990. (Photo: Xinhua)

People dance in circles in celebration of the upcoming Russia Day at Yusupov Garden in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 10, 2026. Russia Day marks the date when the First Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Federation adopted the Declaration of Russia's National Sovereignty in 1990. (Photo: Xinhua)