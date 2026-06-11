City view of Warsaw, Poland

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows Warsaw Central Railway Station seen from the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the Vistula River and a pedestrian bridge seen from the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows buildings in downtown Warsaw seen from the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows high-rise buildings in downtown Warsaw seen from the observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo: Xinhua)