SOURCE / COMPANIES
China’s State Post Bureau investigates J&T Express for failing to implement safety management rules
By Global Times Published: Jun 11, 2026 02:50 PM
J&T Express Co Photo: VCG

J&T Express Co Photo: VCG



China's State Post Bureau announced on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into J&T Express Co. for its allegedly failed to fulfill its responsibilities for safety management at J&T Express-related enterprises and did not implement unified safety assurance management as required by regulations. 

The State Post Bureau said that enterprises providing express delivery services using the "J&T Express" trademark, trade name, and waybills have experienced multiple accidents since the beginning of this year, and their premises have repeatedly been found to have production safety hazards during inspections.

In response, the company said on its website that J&T Express China Co. takes this matter with the utmost seriousness and it sincerely accepts the regulator's investigation. It will fully comply with it, and will provide complete cooperation with the regulatory authorities.

Production safety is a non-negotiable red line for enterprises, the company said, adding that J&T China Co. has promptly established a special working group, led by the person in charge of safety, to carry out thorough investigation and remediation of potential production safety hazards.

J&T Express was founded in 2015. Its express delivery business currently covers 13 countries. According to its financial reports, in 2025, the company's business volume ranking in the Chinese market rose to the fifth place. During the period, the company handled 22.07 billion parcels, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.4 percent.

As of press time, J&T Express share prices had dropped 6.1 percent.


Global Times 

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