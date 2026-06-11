"Seek knowledge even if you must go as far as to China": Former Iraqi president quotes classical Arabic saying to reflect esteem to China at the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 11, 2026 04:01 PM

"Seek knowledge even if you must go as far as to China," former Iraqi president Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid quoted a classical Arabic saying to express his esteem for China at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance in Beijing on Thursday.