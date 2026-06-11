China expresses deep condolences over passing of Yohei Kono, calls him ‘old friend of Chinese people’: FM spokesperson

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 11, 2026 05:46 PM

Asked to comment on passing of Yohei Kono, former president of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and former speaker of the House of Representatives，Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday that the Chinese side expresses deep condolences over the passing of Mr. Kono and extends sincere sympathies to ...