Are we experiencing human rights development everyday in China? Definitely yes: Vice Chairman of Asia Pacific International Arbitration Chamber

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 11, 2026 07:24 PM

During the 2026 Forum on Global Human Rights Governance, Prof. Asad Khalil, Vice Chairman of Asia Pacific International Arbitration Chamber told Global Times reporter that China has not only created a high-quality living and development environment for foreigners in the country, but has also actively shared its development experience to ...