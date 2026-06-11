On June 3, the 19th (2026) International Solar Photovoltaic and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC) opened at the Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center. LONGi unveiled its comprehensive "Full-Stack LONGi ONE" strategy for the first time, presenting a deliverable, verifiable, and responsibility-closed-loop solar-storage integration solution. This initiative drives the industry from a multi-vendor patchwork model toward native, integrated evolution.

Li Zhenguo, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of LONGi, stated in his opening address that over the past two decades, the PV industry has made solar power sufficiently cheap. However, as the share of PV generation increases, grid stability, dispatchability, and energy storage coordination have become new bottlenecks."Cheap electricity that cannot be stably fed into the grid or flexibly used has a ceiling on its value. This is not a technical detail but a hurdle that energy transition must overcome." Li Zhenguo believes that overcoming this hurdle requires more than just a module, an inverter, or a storage cabinet - it demands a complete technological system and ecosystem capability. This insight forms the logical starting point for LONGi's transformation from a single-component supplier to a solar-storage integrated solutions company.

This judgment was quickly translated into an industrial solution in the subsequent keynote speech. Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, pointed out that although solar-storage integration is a clear path, solar and storage systems often come from different suppliers, relying on heterogeneous communication protocols for interconnection. This leads to loss stacking, inefficient joint debugging, and blurred lines of responsibility. Customers not only suffer efficiency losses but also bear the hidden costs arising from the lack of system integration. This is precisely the industrial manifestation of the "systemic bottleneck" that Li Zhenguo described.On the first day of the exhibition, LONGi introduced a series of solutions for GWh-level power stations and industrial/commercial grid sectors. The core is to reconstruct the solar-storage coordination mechanism from the ground up - achieving native integration from high-efficiency BC PV technology to the full 5S (BMS, iCCS, EMS, TMS, PCS) of energy storage systems, breaking the silo effect of PV and storage from the source.From the OneBank 2.0 and OneMatrix 2.0 for GWh-level large-scale power stations, to the Hi-MO ONE smart green power solution for industrial and commercial users, the OneNexus off-grid microgrid storage flagship, the global collaborative power conversion core OneSync, and the OneOS cloud-based intelligent dispatch platform — LONGi's full-stack approach builds a product matrix covering all scenarios on a unified technical foundation, providing customers with complete solutions from centralized power stations to distributed parks. Ending the era of patchwork means customers no longer need to coordinate multiple suppliers themselves or bear the hidden costs of system fragmentation.In terms of quantifiable system-level gains, the round-trip efficiency of OneBank 2.0 and OneMatrix 2.0 systems reaches 93%, about 4 percentage points higher than similar discrete solutions. Cluster-level management technology increases the total power generation over the storage lifecycle by 8%. Together, these improve project ROI by 2 to 4 percentage points. On safety, OneBank extends the thermal runaway prediction window to over three months for the first time. On service, a single-responsibility model supports a 99% system availability rate.Li Zhenguo described this full-stack capability as a "capability extension": LONGi is extending its breakthroughs in monocrystalline silicon, diamond wire, and BC technology over the past 26 years from the power generation end to the storage, dispatch, and operation ends. "This is not a cross-border move, but an extension of capability - and also a responsibility."He emphasized that LONGi's foray into solar-storage integration is not to build a closed ecosystem. "On the contrary, it is to open up better. Only with system-level capabilities can we truly understand the pain points of our partners and co-build an efficient, trustworthy Solar-storage ecosystem."The advantages of the full-stack self-developed architecture are not limited to the energy conversion process but extend throughout the entire project lifecycle. LONGi is promoting the global implementation of its "2830 Plan," aiming to build 30 versatile local service centers in major Solar-storage integrated markets worldwide by 2028, covering the entire value chain from early planning and solution design to full-process delivery and implementation, and then to lifecycle operation management.Last month, the first overseas service center was established in Madrid, Spain. No matter which time zone the customer is in or which language they use, they can receive localized, rapid response and professional support—no longer lagging responses from remote coordination, but proactive, localized assurance; no longer fragmented, reactive answers, but end-to-end solution delivery. Service has been upgraded from a single delivery action to a systemic commitment that runs through the entire project.If Full-Stack LONGi is the system-level answer to solar-storage integration, BC technology is the foundational cornerstone. Charles Jiang, Vice President of LONGi and President of the PV Product Management Center, demonstrated the irreplaceability of BC technology from the perspective of the core PV device.He outlined the full picture of BC technology's journey from lab to mass production with a set of data: From 2023 to the end of 2026, LONGi's cumulative global shipments of BC modules are expected to approach 100GW, with a leapfrog increase from 6GW in 2023, 17GW in 2024, 23GW in 2025, to an estimated over 50GW in 2026. "BC is no longer a niche technology; it has fully entered the era of mass production and scaling."Charles Jiang analyzed the inevitability of BC from first principles. Solar efficiency is determined by open-circuit voltage, short-circuit current, and fill factor, which form an "impossible triangle" of mutual constraints. Traditional front-griddle batteries increase grid line area to improve fill factor, inevitably leading to increased shading, reducing open-circuit voltage and short-circuit current, and preventing the process from reaching its maximum potential. "BC technology, through its all-back-contact structure with 100% no metal shading on the front, simultaneously addresses shading and recombination issues, perfectly balancing the triangle. This is the first principle for choosing BC." As a platform technology, BC can be combined with HJT, TOPCon, and other routes. HPBC offers a 20-30W lifecycle power advantage over existing technologies.In mass production validation, LONGi's HPBC modules achieve 670W power with a 99% yield. Recently, LONGi has consecutively broken multiple world records: 28.13% for single-crystalline silicon cells, 34.1% for commercial-size tandem cells, 35.2% for crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem cells, and 26.4% for BC cell modules - making LONGi the only solar company in the world to hold world records in both major cell technology camps."BC's advantages go far beyond efficiency." In terms of safety, BC's weak conduction design reduces hot-spot local temperature by over 28% compared to conventional cells - equivalent to buying a 30-year "fire insurance policy" for the power station. For anti-microcrack performance, BC uses a "one-stroke" welding structure instead of the traditional "Z-shaped" welding, reducing stress concentration in principle. Combined with LONGi's Tairay silicon wafers, which are 10μm thicker than ordinary wafers, microcrack risk is reduced by approximately 87%. Local precision welding and OBB design further reduce product risk. For anti-shading performance, when a BC cell is shaded, it can self-bypass, resulting in 70% less power loss than TOPCon. Combining all characteristics, BC modules achieve an 8.81% increase in power generation per unit area.From extreme environment testing to global deployment, BC has covered harsh conditions such as extreme cold, high heat, and aridity. As a platform technology, BC can integrate various features like all-black aesthetics, anti-dust accumulation, lightweight design, anti-glare, special fire resistance, and smart modules, achieving a "1+1>2" effect. "LONGi's BC technology is undoubtedly the most solid cornerstone for solar-storage integration."Following the strategy launch, implementation is accelerating. At the intellectual exchange level, a subsequent roundtable dialogue titled "From Silos to Archipelagos - How Full-Stack LONGi Reshapes Solar-Storage Value," moderated by Tang Sisi, China Research Director at BloombergNEF, brought together LONGi's Product, Storage, UBG, DGBG, and Power Operations business leaders for in-depth discussions on topics including the underlying logic shift in Solar-storage integration, the construction of full-stack system capabilities, the foundational role of BC technology, and differentiated strategies for large-scale power stations versus industrial/commercial scenarios.On the commercial implementation front, signing ceremonies at the exhibition booth made LONGi's full-stack ecosystem more tangible. LONGi successively reached strategic cooperation agreements with Generali China Insurance Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Fengshi Algorithm Technology Co., Xi'an Fengpin Energy Technology Co., and Xi'an Zhongchuang Xinneng Network Technology Co., covering key nodes of the full solar-storage stack, ranging from storage safety insurance and algorithm optimization to energy operations and digital networks.Li Zhenguo placed this progress in a longer-term perspective: "If we call the past two decades the first half of 'making solar cheap,' then the next decade is the second half of 'making solar-storage a major power source.' LONGi is willing to be the pioneer, using action to blaze a verifiable trail."From strategic vision to system-level solutions and then to the underlying technology foundation, LONGi presented a clear and complete path on the first day of SNEC: using a native, full-stack self-developed integration system to solve the structural challenges of large-scale solar-storage application. Competition in solar-storage integration will ultimately move away from equipment stacking and blame-shifting toward a fundamental contest of system-level capability and long-term asset value. Making solar energy a stable, dispatchable "sunlight generator" - LONGi is steadily turning this vision into reality.