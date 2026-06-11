China announces sanctions against Philippine defense secretary Teodoro and his relatives

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 11, 2026 09:37 PM

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. repeatedly made irresponsible remarks on China, which undermines China’s legitimate interests and sabotages China-Philippines relations. To uphold China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, China has decided to prohibit Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his spouse and child from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and ...