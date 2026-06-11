PHOTO / BIZ
Meeting coffee robot
By Global Times Published: Jun 11, 2026 09:44 PM
A visitor takes photo of a coffee-serving robot during the 10th China-South Asia Expo that kicked off in Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province on June 11, 2026. Putting an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme

A visitor takes photo of a coffee-serving robot during the 10th China-South Asia Expo that kicked off in Kunming, capital of Southwest China's Yunnan Province on June 11, 2026. Putting an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development," the six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. More than 560 companies from South Asian countries are taking part, the Xinhua News Agency reported.




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