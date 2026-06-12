China launches new communication technology test satellite

A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, June 11, 2026. China on Thursday sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province. Launched at 3:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-5 rocket, the satellite has successfully entered its preset orbit. (Photo by Li Wenjun/Xinhua)

A Long March-5 rocket carrying a new communication technology test satellite blasts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province, June 11, 2026. China on Thursday sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province. Launched at 3:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-5 rocket, the satellite has successfully entered its preset orbit. (Photo by Li Wenjun/Xinhua)

China on Thursday sent a new communication technology test satellite into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province.Launched at 3:30 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a Long March-5 rocket, the satellite has successfully entered its preset orbit.This satellite will be mainly used to carry out multi-band and high-speed communication technology validation tests.The launch marks the 650th mission carried out by the Long March carrier rocket series.