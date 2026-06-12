10th China-South Asia Expo opens in SW China to facilitate regional trade

This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows a view of Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming City. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development." The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. Over 560 companies from South Asian countries are taking part in the event. Over 1,500 professional buyers have registered, with overseas buyers, including those from 45 countries such as Germany, Brazil and Egypt, making up more than 60 percent of the total. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
A performance is staged at the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 11, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming City. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development." The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. Over 560 companies from South Asian countries are taking part in the event. Over 1,500 professional buyers have registered, with overseas buyers, including those from 45 countries such as Germany, Brazil and Egypt, making up more than 60 percent of the total. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
This photo taken on June 11, 2026 shows a view of Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming City. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development." The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. Over 560 companies from South Asian countries are taking part in the event. Over 1,500 professional buyers have registered, with overseas buyers, including those from 45 countries such as Germany, Brazil and Egypt, making up more than 60 percent of the total. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Exhibitors and buyers talk at the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 11, 2026. The 10th China-South Asia Expo kicked off on Thursday in Kunming City. The event has put an emphasis on enhancing regional trade and industrial cooperation under the theme "Solidarity and Coordination for Common Development." The six-day event has attracted participants from 68 countries, regions and international organizations. Over 560 companies from South Asian countries are taking part in the event. Over 1,500 professional buyers have registered, with overseas buyers, including those from 45 countries such as Germany, Brazil and Egypt, making up more than 60 percent of the total. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)