Chinese Embassy issues security alert after Chinese spectators robbed at gunpoint in Mexico ahead of World Cup opening
By Global Times Published: Jun 12, 2026 11:10 AM
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The Chinese Embassy in Mexico issued a new security reminder on Friday local time for Chinese nationals after a group of Chinese visitors traveling to Mexico to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup were reportedly robbed at gunpoint near Mexico City's international airport.
According to a statement released by the embassy, the incident occurred late Wednesday night. The embassy described the case as a serious armed robbery and said it immediately raised concerns with relevant Mexican authorities after learning of the incident.
The embassy urged Chinese nationals in Mexico to exercise extra caution when traveling at night and to remain alert to potential security risks.
Chinese citizens were advised not to display wealth in public, avoid carrying large amounts of cash, jewelry or other valuables, and refrain from exposing cash in public places. The embassy also recommended purchasing travel insurance and insurance coverage for valuable personal belongings when appropriate.
The advisory further reminded travelers to carefully safeguard passports and other personal identification documents. Citizens were advised not to store identification documents together with cash and valuables in order to minimize losses in an event of theft or robbery. Those who lose their documents were encouraged to consult the embassy's travel guidance on document replacement procedures.
The embassy also outlined emergency measures for victims of serious crimes, including robbery, kidnapping and shootings. It urged Chinese nationals to prioritize personal safety in any dangerous situation and, once safe, immediately call Mexico's emergency number 911 and contact the nearest Chinese embassy or consulate if necessary.
Chinese authorities have issued another safety advisory for Chinese nationals in Mexico ahead of the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the latest in a series of warnings related to security concerns surrounding the tournament.
On Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's consular affairs platform published a special notice from the Chinese Embassy in Mexico, reminding Chinese citizens to remain vigilant as large crowds gather for the opening events.
Chinese diplomatic missions noted that local media reports have indicated road closures, demonstrations, marches and protest activities could take place on the opening day of the tournament, potentially causing disruptions and security risks.
On the same day, the ministry’s consular affairs platform also published a notice from the Chinese Embassy in the US for Chinese citizens traveling to the US to watch the football games.
For the first time in history, three nations are jointly hosting the tournament, which will see matches played in 16 cities spanning the US, Canada, and Mexico.