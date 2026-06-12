12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair kicks off

Visitors view a community security robot during the 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF) in east China's Shanghai, June 11, 2026. The 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, scheduled from June 11 to 13, kicked off at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on Thursday. The fair covers an exhibition area of about 38,000 square meters, showcasing innovative technological achievements in fields including artificial intelligence, green fuels, energy storage and transportation, smart home application and elderly care. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)





A visitor plays an air combat game in a manned flight simulation module during the 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF) in east China's Shanghai, June 11, 2026. The 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, scheduled from June 11 to 13, kicked off at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on Thursday. The fair covers an exhibition area of about 38,000 square meters, showcasing innovative technological achievements in fields including artificial intelligence, green fuels, energy storage and transportation, smart home application and elderly care. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member (R) introduces a wearable brain-computer interface (BCI) device to a visitor during the 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF) in east China's Shanghai, June 11, 2026. The 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, scheduled from June 11 to 13, kicked off at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on Thursday. The fair covers an exhibition area of about 38,000 square meters, showcasing innovative technological achievements in fields including artificial intelligence, green fuels, energy storage and transportation, smart home application and elderly care. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors interact with a robot during the 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF) in east China's Shanghai, June 11, 2026. The 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, scheduled from June 11 to 13, kicked off at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on Thursday. The fair covers an exhibition area of about 38,000 square meters, showcasing innovative technological achievements in fields including artificial intelligence, green fuels, energy storage and transportation, smart home application and elderly care. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor tries to control a robot with a wearable brain-computer interface (BCI) device during the 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF) in east China's Shanghai, June 11, 2026. The 12th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair, scheduled from June 11 to 13, kicked off at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on Thursday. The fair covers an exhibition area of about 38,000 square meters, showcasing innovative technological achievements in fields including artificial intelligence, green fuels, energy storage and transportation, smart home application and elderly care. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)